Tenerife pay emotional tribute to late striker Jesus de Miguel

Tenerife players line up around the shirt of Jesus de Miguel during his tribute on November 7, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Spanish football club Tenerife paid an emotional tribute to late striker Jesus de Miguel on Sunday, playing their first match since his death with midfielder Nacho Gil honouring his former team-mate by holding up his jersey after scoring the opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Ceuta.

Before the second-division fixture, players from both teams wore shirts bearing the message "Siempre en nuestro recuerdo" (Always in our memory), alongside De Miguel's name and number nine. They also observed a moment of silence at the centre of the pitch.

Tenerife captain Enric Gallego placed De Miguel's shirt on the field following the warm-up, with his team-mates gathering around it in a touching tribute.

The match was briefly stopped in the ninth minute to honour the striker's shirt number, as players, coaching staff and supporters applauded.

Gil, visibly emotional, celebrated his 40th-minute goal by holding up De Miguel's jersey.

Neal Viereck later secured the victory, giving Tenerife their first league win since September.

Outside the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium, a mural dedicated to De Miguel was painted near Gate 9, while supporters left flowers, scarves and candles in his memory.

De Miguel, 30, died on November 3rd after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a match on November 2nd.

Owono had rushed outside his penalty area to challenge for a high ball and struck the striker in the chest.

Owono was handed a 12-match suspension on Friday after the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee ruled that he had used "excessive force" in the collision.

The goalkeeper later expressed his remorse and offered condolences to De Miguel's family through a statement released by his club.