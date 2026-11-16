Alexander Zverev begins ATP Finals campaign with convincing win over Rafael Jodar

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar on November 15, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: World number one Alexander Zverev made a winning start to his ATP Finals campaign with a convincing 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar here at the Inalpi Arena on Sunday, as he continued his pursuit of a third title at the season-ending tournament.

The German, who lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2021, secured a break in each set to overcome the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has enjoyed a remarkable debut season on the ATP Tour, climbing from outside the world's top 150 into the top 10.

Zverev, making his 31st appearance in an ATP Finals match, dominated with his powerful serve and broke Jodar to take a 4-3 lead in the opening set with an excellent backhand down the line.

Jodar had two opportunities to break back at 5-4 but failed to convert either, allowing Zverev to close out the set.

The German then broke early in the second to establish a 3-1 advantage and comfortably maintained his lead to secure victory in the John McEnroe group.

Reflecting on his triumph, Zverev described his performance as a solid start to the tournament but acknowledged that he still had room for improvement despite his straight-sets win.

“I think it was a solid match. I don’t think it was perfect, but I think it’s a very good start to the tournament,” Zverev said.

“With a 6-4, 6-4 win at the Nitto ATP Finals against a Top 8 player in the world. You take that, for sure. I’m happy with the start, but I know I have to improve still.”