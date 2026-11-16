Mirra Andreeva beats Elina Svitolina to win WTA Finals title

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates with the trophy and the winners car after winning her women's singles final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on November 15, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday to claim the WTA Finals title, completing an unbeaten debut at the season-ending tournament without dropping a set.

The 19-year-old celebrated by throwing her racket into the air before embracing coach Conchita Martinez and her team after Svitolina sent an overhead shot into the net on match point.

Reflecting on her triumph, Andreeva expressed gratitude to her team for their constant support and efforts throughout the tournament.

"I'm super thankful to my team for helping me work hard every day and pushing me to my limits," Andreeva said.

"Thanks for fighting with me."

The French Open champion won all five of her matches at the tournament, which features the season's top eight players, to collect the maximum prize money of $3.37 million and the Billie Jean King Trophy.

The victory will also see Andreeva climb to a career-high world number two in Monday's rankings, moving within 300 points of top-ranked Elena Rybakina.

She was additionally presented with a custom Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 in the WTA's signature purple, despite not having a driving licence.

Andreeva had previously beaten Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in the round-robin stage and recovered impressively after surrendering a 5-4 lead in the opening set.

Svitolina fought back in the second set, winning a lengthy seventh game, but Andreeva regained control, held serve and secured her sixth break of the match to seal the championship.