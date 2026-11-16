Luis de la Fuente backs Spain to bounce back after England defeat

Spain's Lamine Yamal in action with England's Anthony Gordon on November 15, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente insisted his side would bounce back stronger after their 3-2 defeat against England in the UEFA Nations League here at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Spain found themselves trailing 3-0 before Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams scored late goals to spark hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Both goals were created by teenage winger Lamine Yamal, but the hosts ultimately fell short against an impressive England side.

The defeat ended Spain's three-year unbeaten run in competitive football and saw them finish second behind England in their Nations League group, leaving them facing a potentially tougher draw in next year's quarter-finals.

However, De la Fuente refused to dwell on the setback, insisting there were positives to take from the performance.

"I take away only positives [from the game]," De la Fuente said in his post-match news conference.

"It highlights just how difficult it is to reach the level we've reached.

"Just as we know how to win, we also know how to lose. It's true that we were overwhelmed in the first 30 minutes, but I really believed we would mount a comeback in the final stages."

Spain had beaten England 3-2 at Wembley in their previous meeting in September. They will discover their quarter-final opponents during Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Praising England's performance, he added: "We faced an exceptional national team today. It only underscores the value of everything we've achieved so far."

"I'm already looking forward to the next training camp. The team is motivated to take on a new challenge."