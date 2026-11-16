England end Spain's record unbeaten run to top Nations League group

England's Ben White celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates on November 15, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: England ended Spain's record unbeaten run with an impressive 3-2 victory here at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday to finish top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Captain Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly before half-time before second-half strikes from Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England firmly in control.

The result ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten streak in regulation and extra time, with Colombia having been the last team to defeat the world champions in March 2024. Spain's run also included a penalty shootout defeat against Portugal.

Spain struggled to make an impact for much of the contest but were handed a lifeline when England midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute for pulling back Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty to reduce the deficit before substitute Nico Williams struck to make it 3-2.

However, England withstood intense late pressure from the hosts to hold on for a memorable victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side had lost the reverse fixture 3-2 at Wembley but finished Group A3 on 15 points, level with Spain.

England secured top spot on goal difference, while the hosts progressed as runners-up.

England midfielder Declan Rice praised the team's positive mentality and aggressive start, saying their intense pressing helped secure a crucial victory over Spain.

"We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The message from the manager after the Croatia game has been so positive," Rice said.

"The first 10 minutes was the best we've played. Pressure, pressure. It's a massive win."