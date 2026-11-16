Pakistan crush Bangladesh in T20 Asia Cup of Blind campaign opener

Pakistan's Kamran Akhter (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their T20 Asia Cup of Blind match against Bangladesh at the Bashundhara Stadium in Dhaka on November 15, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

DHAKA: Half-centuries from Badar Munir and Talha Iqbal, followed by Kamran Akhter's three-wicket haul, led Pakistan to a thumping 126-run victory over Bangladesh in the first match of the T20 Asia Cup of the Blind here at the Bashundhara Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Nisar Ali's decision to bat first in the curtain-raiser of the continental tournament paid dividends as the national team piled up a mammoth total of 244/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Badar and Talha.

Leading the way for them was Badar Munir as he top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 88 off 43 deliveries, followed by Talha, who made a 33-ball 68.

Besides them, Kamran made a notable contribution to Pakistan's total with a 37-run knock.

Set to chase a daunting 245-run target, Bangladesh's batting unit faltered and could muster 118 runs before being bowled out in 17.1 overs.

Salman remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a cautious 34 off 35 deliveries, while Muhammad Tahafiz, who made a 15-ball 19, was the only other Bangladeshi batter to amass double figures.

Kamran spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with two wickets for 14 runs in his two overs, followed by Badar with two, while Muhammad Shahzeb and Junaid Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his unbeaten half-century and two wickets, Badar Munir was adjudged the Player of the Match.

After a triumphant start to their T20 Asia Cup for the Blind campaign, Pakistan next face Sri Lanka in their second match on November 166, while their highly-anticipated faceoff with traditional rivals India is set to be staged the following day.