Hridoy, Litton rescue Bangladesh after Rabada's five-wicket haul in first Test

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Towhid Hridoy struck a magnificent maiden century while Litton Das scored an unbeaten 92 to steer Bangladesh to a commanding 327-6 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors recovered impressively after an early collapse triggered by Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul, with Hridoy and Litton combining for a remarkable sixth-wicket partnership to put Bangladesh in a strong position by the close of play.

Bangladesh, who elected to bat first, suffered an early setback as Rabada struck twice in the opening overs to leave the visitors reeling.

Mahfijul Islam departed for a first-ball duck in the opening over, caught by Marco Jansen off Rabada, while Mominul Haque followed two overs later without scoring a run, with Ryan Rickelton completing the catch off the same bowler.

Rabada continued his impressive spell by dismissing captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 12, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 22-3 inside nine overs. However, Tanzid Hasan and Hridoy steadied the innings with a crucial 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tanzid played a patient yet positive innings, scoring 67 off 108 deliveries, including 12 boundaries, while Hridoy provided solid support at the other end. The partnership helped Bangladesh recover from their disastrous start before Rabada returned to break the stand, bowling Tanzid in the 35th over to claim his fourth wicket.

The South African pacer struck again immediately, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for a first-ball duck, caught by Simon Harmer, to reduce Bangladesh to 121-5. With the visitors once again under pressure, Hridoy joined forces with Litton Das to produce a remarkable recovery.

The duo completely changed the complexion of the innings, frustrating the South African bowlers with a combination of disciplined batting and calculated strokeplay.

Hridoy brought up his maiden Test century and continued to dominate the proceedings, eventually scoring 137 off 227 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and one six. Litton, meanwhile, played an equally important supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 92 off 138 balls, with 12 boundaries.

The pair added an unbroken 206-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking Bangladesh from a precarious 121-5 to a commanding 327-6 at the close of the opening day's play.

Jansen eventually ended Hridoy's outstanding innings in the final over of the day, trapping him leg before wicket for 137. However, Litton remained unbeaten as Bangladesh finished with a healthy total after 84 overs at a run rate of 3.89.

For South Africa, Rabada was the standout performer with the ball, claiming five wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs, including three maidens. Jansen provided the only other breakthrough, finishing with figures of 1/54 in 18 overs.