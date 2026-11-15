Zimbabwe maintain upper hand despite late collapse against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor plays a shot on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 15, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Zimbabwe maintained their grip on the second Test against Afghanistan despite a late batting collapse on the third day at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, extending their overall lead to 291 runs at stumps.

The visitors, who had secured a 122-run first-innings lead, finished the day at 169-7 after losing five wickets in the final session. Brendan Taylor led the batting effort with a half-century, but Afghanistan fought back strongly to prevent Zimbabwe from extending their advantage further.

Zimbabwe had reached 83-2 before slipping to 169-7, with several batters failing to convert their starts into substantial scores. Nevertheless, their sizeable lead puts them in a commanding position heading into the fourth day.

Earlier, Afghanistan resumed their first innings at 159-6, with Afsar Zazai and debutant Naseer Khan Maroofkhil unbeaten on 33 and three respectively.

Zazai contributed 30 of the 48 runs Afghanistan added to their overnight total before the hosts were bowled out for 217 in 66.4 overs, conceding a 122-run lead.

Graeme Cremer broke the 41-run partnership between Zazai and Maroofkhil, while Afghanistan's final three wickets fell for just 22 runs shortly before lunch. Zazai finished as Afghanistan's top-scorer with 63, while Maroofkhil contributed 19.

In their second innings, Zimbabwe's openers struggled against Afghanistan's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. Wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil took an excellent catch to dismiss Ben Curran, intercepting a delivery that was heading towards first slip.

Innocent Kaia was the next to depart after Ziaur Rahman produced a delivery that kept slightly low and trapped him leg-before-wicket.

Taylor subsequently steadied the innings with a composed half-century as Zimbabwe consolidated their advantage during the afternoon session.

However, Afghanistan staged a comeback after Zimbabwe reached 126-2, with Maroofkhil dismissing Brian Bennett to break the partnership.

The Afghanistan bowler produced a delivery that skidded through from a good length and took the outside edge. Taylor's innings then ended when he edged a short and wide delivery towards gully.

Yamin Ahmadzai struck twice in a disciplined spell, dismissing Wessly Madhevere before removing Taylor, while Mohammad Saleem ended Antum Naqvi's counter-attacking knock of 20 off 18 deliveries.

Ziaur Rahman provided another breakthrough towards the close of play by dismissing Brad Evans, leaving Zimbabwe seven wickets down at stumps.

Earlier in the match, Zimbabwe posted 319 in their first innings, with veteran batter Taylor leading the way with a superb century.

Resuming the second day at 250-5, Zimbabwe added 89 runs before being bowled out in 114.5 overs.

Taylor and Tafadzwa Tsiga extended their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 42 runs before the former was dismissed by Maroofkhil shortly after completing his eighth Test century.

Taylor top-scored with 119 off 217 deliveries, including 14 fours and a six, while Tsiga contributed 20 off 58 balls before falling to Ziaur Rahman in the following over.

Zimbabwe subsequently lost two more wickets in quick succession, slipping to 312-9. However, Brad Evans provided valuable runs towards the end, remaining unbeaten on 32 off 50 deliveries to take his side to 319.

Maroofkhil was Afghanistan's standout bowler, claiming seven wickets for 151 runs in 44 overs. Ziaur Rahman picked up two wickets, while Yamin Ahmadzai claimed one.

Afghanistan endured a difficult start to their first innings, losing both openers, Sediqullah Atal (one) and Abdul Malik (18), with just 27 runs on the board inside the first 10 overs.

Hashmatullah Shahidi then joined Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the crease, and the pair added 46 runs for the third wicket before Gurbaz departed to Vincent Masekesa in the 21st over.

Gurbaz top-scored with 34 off 44 deliveries, including three fours and a six.

Afghanistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Shahidi and captain Rahman Shah both falling after scoring 30, leaving the hosts struggling at 154-6.

Zazai offered some resistance alongside Maroofkhil, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Afghanistan from conceding a significant first-innings deficit.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was the leading bowler in Afghanistan's first innings, claiming three wickets for 31 runs in 13 overs. Masekesa picked up two wickets, while Evans chipped in with one.