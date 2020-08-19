Pak vs Eng: Misfiring Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq find support in Javed Miandad

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have been struggling for form in England. Photo: AFP

Batting legend Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan’s star-studded coaching unit to help out-of-form batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq and dismissed calls to drop the misfiring duo for the third Test against England.

Skipper Azhar and fulcrum Shafiq were supposed to be anchor the Pakistani batting in the Test series but both have fallen flat through the three innings of the first two Tests.

Miandad, in an interview with iNews.co.uk, backed the pair and instead questioned the coaching line-up that comprises Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

“Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have received criticism for their recent performances, but it’s too soon to drop them. The Pakistan coaching staff need to earn their salaries and work on restoring Azhar and Asad’s confidence and I’m sure better results will follow for both players,” the 1992 World Cup winner said.

Miandad did, however, say that Azhar was far from an ideal choice for captaincy.

“Azhar Ali has been given the captaincy due to a lack of other candidates which isn’t the right way to go about this. The problem is that in Pakistan, captaincy seems to be given to individuals based upon whim and leaders are never groomed as they are in England.

"The result is that a Pakistan captain learns on the job instead of using his knowledge and experience, which is totally incorrect and people who have poor leadership skills are elevated into this role,” he explained.

