ICC outlines qualification pathway for men's and women's cricket at LA28

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (left) and captain Sahibzada Farhan run between the wickets during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has outlined the qualification process for the men's and women's cricket competitions at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the final qualification spots to be determined through dedicated Olympic Qualifiers.

The ICC Men's Olympic Qualifier for LA28 will take place in Bangladesh from 5 to 13 February 2028, followed by the ICC Women's Olympic Qualifier in the United States from 26 February to 5 March 2028.

Both qualifying tournaments will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four, with 13 matches scheduled in each competition.

Each team will face the other three sides in its group once, with the group winners advancing to the final. The winner of each final will claim the sixth and final qualification spot for the respective Olympic competition.

Four teams have already secured qualification for the women's cricket tournament after finishing as the highest-ranked sides from their respective regions. India, Great Britain, Australia and South Africa have qualified as the representatives of Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa respectively.

Cricket will make its long-awaited return to the Olympic programme at LA28, marking its first appearance at the Games in 128 years. A total of six teams will compete in each of the men's and women's competitions for Olympic honours.

The ICC had announced the qualification pathway for cricket's historic Olympic return on 29 June, confirming that five of the six places in each competition would be determined through a combination of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings, in accordance with the approved Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The remaining places will be decided through the inaugural ICC Olympic Qualifiers, providing teams with a final opportunity to secure their participation in the Los Angeles Games.

"The five qualification places in each event will be decided through a combination of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings, according to the existing approved and published FTP structure," the ICC said in a statement.

"The sixth and final places in both the Men's and Women's competitions will be determined through the new ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will take place in 2027."

The governing body also clarified that the West Indies would not be eligible to compete at the Olympics or secure a quota place, as they represent a composite ICC member comprising multiple Caribbean nations rather than an individual National Olympic Committee (NOC) recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, if the West Indies men's or women's teams are among the eight highest-ranked sides yet to qualify by 31 December 2026, a dedicated Caribbean Qualifier will be organised to determine which NOC will represent the region at the respective ICC Olympic Qualifier.