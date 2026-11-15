ICC confirms hosts and schedule windows for major events until 2035

Team India celebrate after defeating New Zealand in the final to clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 8 March 2026. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has approved the schedule windows for its major men's tournaments through to 2035, providing long-term clarity for players and member associations following its meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

The confirmed calendar covers multiple editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Champions Trophy and ICC World Test Championship Final, beginning with the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta highlighted the importance of the long-term schedule in strengthening the global cricketing structure and providing greater planning opportunities for players and member boards.

"The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket's global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape.

"We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars," Gupta said.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup from 12 October to 12 November. England, Ireland and Scotland will then co-host the 2030 edition from 4 July to 4 August, while the subsequent tournaments are scheduled for 2032 and 2034, with hosting arrangements yet to be announced.

In the 50-over format, the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be staged in southern Africa before the tournament returns to the subcontinent in 2031, when India and Bangladesh will jointly host the event from 9 October to 23 November.

The 2035 edition has also been included in the calendar, with the tournament scheduled to take place during the October-November window. However, its host nation or nations are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the ICC World Test Championship Final will retain its biennial schedule, with the showpiece event set to take place in June. England will host the 2029 and 2031 finals, scheduled for 8-12 June and 12-16 June respectively. The hosts for the 2033 and 2035 editions are yet to be announced.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will return in 2029, with India scheduled to host the tournament from 9 to 28 October. The subsequent edition is planned for October 2033, although its hosting arrangements remain unconfirmed.

The ICC's latest announcement provides member boards with a clearer picture of the international cricket calendar over the next decade, allowing them to plan domestic competitions, player development pathways and high-performance programmes around the global events.

Currently, Australia are the reigning men's ODI World Cup champions, South Africa hold the World Test Championship mace, while India are the defending champions of both the men's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.