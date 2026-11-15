Aryna Sabalenka apologises over viral outburst against Elina Svitolina

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her group stage match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on November 13, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: World number two Aryna Sabalenka has apologised and denied insulting Elina Svitolina after a viral video showed the Belarusian swearing during her WTA Finals semi-final defeat by the Ukrainian on Saturday.

Sabalenka was seen angrily gesturing and swearing in Russian during her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss to Svitolina.

The footage sparked controversy on social media, with some commentators interpreting her remarks as an insult towards her opponent or Ukrainians.

However, the 28-year-old clarified that her reaction was directed at a section of the crowd rather than Svitolina.

"My comment was not directed at Elina," Sabalenka wrote on social media.

"I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment."

She acknowledged that her behaviour was inappropriate.

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone offended," Sabalenka added.

Sabalenka also praised Svitolina for her performance and wished her "all the best for the rest of the tournament".

Ukrainian players have traditionally refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They also avoid pre-match photographs together.

Svitolina, who said she had seen the viral footage, expressed hope that their matches would be "respected".

"We've played many times with Aryna. She has her fans. I have my fans," the Ukrainian said, acknowledging the support from spectators.

Meanwhile, Svitolina booked her place in the final with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in just 64 minutes.

She will face teenager Mirra Andreeva in the title clash.