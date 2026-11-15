Replacement named as Saira Jabeen ruled out of Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Pakistan's Saira Jabeen pictured during a net session ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on 15 June 2026 in Birmingham, England. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Saira Jabeen has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy due to a right thumb injury, with Omaima Sohail named as her replacement for the remainder of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

Saira sustained the injury during a training session on 11 November. Subsequent X-ray examinations confirmed a displaced intra-articular fracture of the proximal phalanx of her right thumb.

Following her injury, Saira will return to Pakistan for further medical assessment and will begin her rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of the PCB medical team.

Meanwhile, Omaima will join the national squad after completing her travel formalities.

On the tournament front, Pakistan currently occupy second place in Group B with two wins and one defeat from their three matches. The Green Shirts began their campaign with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and Thailand before suffering their first defeat against the Netherlands.

In their most recent outing, Pakistan posted 126-7 in their allotted 20 overs after being restricted by an impressive Netherlands bowling attack.

The Green Shirts struggled to build substantial partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Muneeba Ali top-scored with 22 off 26 deliveries, including a boundary, while Gull Feroza remained unbeaten on 23 off 21 balls, also striking one four.

Sadaf Shamas contributed 17 off 20 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while Eyman Fatima scored 14 off 11 balls, including a four. Tuba Hassan also added 14 off 13 deliveries, whereas Shaawal Zulfiqar chipped in with 10 off eight balls.

In response, the Netherlands comfortably chased down the 127-run target, losing just two wickets in 14.5 overs to secure a convincing victory.

Their openers provided a solid foundation with a 50-run partnership to put the chase firmly on track. Captain Babette de Leede led the way with 39 off 23 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries, while Heather Siegers scored an identical 39 off 27 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes.

Sterre Kalis remained unbeaten on 33 off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Phebe Molkenboer contributed an unbeaten eight as the Netherlands completed a comfortable victory over Pakistan.

Updated Pakistan squad for Emerging Nations Trophy

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (c/wk), Ayesha Zafar (vc), Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.