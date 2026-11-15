QeAT: Bowlers shine as 20 wickets tumble on opening day of Lahore-Peshawar clash

Peshawar pacer Niaz Khan celebrates after taking five wickets on day one of the third-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27 against Lahore Region Whites at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 15, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: A remarkable 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the third-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 between Lahore Region Whites and Peshawar at the Diamond Cricket Ground, as bowlers from both sides dominated proceedings with impressive performances.

Batting first, Lahore Region Whites were bowled out for 116 in 29.3 overs, with only four batters managing to reach double figures. Niaz Khan spearheaded Peshawar's bowling attack with an outstanding five-wicket haul to dismantle the opposition's batting line-up.

Zain Farooq top-scored for Lahore Whites with 33 off 30 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes. Muhammad Imran contributed 15 off 28 balls, including three boundaries, while Tayyab Tahir and Hunain Shah chipped in with 16 and 14 runs, respectively.

Niaz led Peshawar's bowling effort with figures of 5/43 in 10.3 overs. Muhammad Amir Khan claimed three wickets, while Muhammad Adnan chipped in with two scalps.

In reply, Peshawar managed 138 before being bowled out in 35.1 overs, securing a 22-run first-innings lead. Hammad Aziz produced a sensational bowling performance, claiming six wickets to dismantle Peshawar's batting line-up.

Nabi Gul top-scored with 36 off 66 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Sahibzada Abdullah contributed a brisk 27 off 27 balls, hitting five fours. Niaz Khan added 21 off 30 deliveries, whereas Israrullah scored 20 off 41 balls, including two boundaries.

Hammad Aziz was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 6/44 in 11.1 overs. Hunain Shah picked up two wickets, while Noman Ali claimed one.

Trailing by 22 runs, Lahore Region Whites faced one over before stumps, with Muhammad Imran playing out all six deliveries without scoring. They will resume their second innings on day two, with Imran and Muhammad Faiq set to continue their batting.

Meanwhile, in the next match of the ongoing tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, centuries from Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Raza, coupled with Abdullah Fazal's half-century, powered Karachi Region Blues to a commanding position against Islamabad Region.

Karachi Blues ended the first day's play at 334-7 in 74 overs, with Omair unbeaten after playing an exceptional knock of 109 off 173 deliveries, featuring 14 boundaries and two sixes. He will resume his innings on day two alongside Mir Hamza, who remained unbeaten on nine.

Abdullah Fazal provided a solid start with a well-compiled 64 off 83 deliveries, striking 11 boundaries, while Mohammad Raza produced an explosive century, scoring 117 off just 77 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and seven sixes, to further strengthen Karachi's position.

Haroon Arshad (4) and Rameez Aziz (13) made modest contributions, while Abdul Basit scored 16. Saifullah Bangash and Umer Farooq, meanwhile, were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

Haris Rauf starred for Islamabad Region with figures of 4/83 in 14 overs. Azan Tariq picked up two wickets, while Muhammad Musa claimed one.

In the next match of the third round, Sialkot Region took control against FATA Region on the opening day, despite posting a below-par first-innings total, as their bowlers made early inroads to put the opposition under pressure.

Batting first, Sialkot Region were bowled out for 117 in 28.1 overs as FATA's bowlers delivered an impressive performance, led by Afaq Afridi, who claimed yet another five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Ammad Butt top-scored for Sialkot with 37 off 42 deliveries, including six boundaries and a six. Muhammad Hurraira and Muhammad Hamza contributed 21 runs apiece, while Abdul Rehman added 20 off 21 balls, featuring three boundaries.

Afaq spearheaded FATA's bowling attack with figures of 5/40 in 10.1 overs. Arshadullah and Muhammad Sarwar claimed two wickets each, while Sameen Gul chipped in with one.

In reply, FATA Region struggled against Sialkot's bowling attack, slumping to 44/5 in 11.2 overs and trailing by 73 runs at stumps on the opening day.

Muhammad Usman scored 15 off 18 deliveries, including two boundaries, while Kashif Noor contributed 13 off 21 balls, featuring three boundaries. Mohammad Farooq and Salman Khan, meanwhile, were dismissed for ducks.

Muhammad Wasim Khan and Muhammad Sarwar remained unbeaten at the crease and will resume FATA's innings on the second day.

Hasan Ali led Sialkot's bowling charge with an impressive spell of 4/14 in six overs, while Athar Mehmood picked up one wicket.

In the next match at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, centuries from Waqar Hussain and Muhammad Sharoon Siraj powered Multan Region to a commanding position against Faisalabad Region.

Batting first, Multan reached 335-7 in 77 overs despite an early setback, with Uzair Mumtaz departing for just one off 13 deliveries after being dismissed by Khurram Shahzad.

Imam-ul-Haq contributed 34 off 50 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Waqar led the batting charge with an impressive 106 off 125 balls, featuring 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Imran Rafiq was dismissed for a six-ball duck, while Sharoon Siraj produced a magnificent innings of 120 off 178 deliveries, striking 17 boundaries and one six. Amir Yamin and Ali Usman were the other batters to fall, scoring two runs apiece.

Multan will resume their innings on day two with Muhammad Shahzad unbeaten on 57 off 80 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Waseem Akram is yet to open his account.

Muhammad Zeeshan spearheaded Faisalabad Region's bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul, claiming 5/95 in 22 overs, while Shahzad Gul and Khurram Shahzad chipped in with one wicket apiece.