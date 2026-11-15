Austin Reaves to miss Lakers-Suns clash with heel injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (left) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on Nov 11, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been ruled out of Sunday's NBA clash against the Phoenix Suns because of a left heel bruise, the team have confirmed on Saturday.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had previously described Reaves as "day-to-day" after the guard sustained the injury during Wednesday's 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Reaves landed awkwardly after missing a contested fast-break dunk attempt.

Reaves was present at the Lakers' practice facility on Saturday but remained on the sidelines wearing slide sandals, with no wrap or protective boot on his left foot.

Redick confirmed that the 27-year-old did not participate in practice and was kept off his feet to aid his recovery.

Reaves has been an important contributor to the Lakers' impressive start to the season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 51.3 per cent from the field, 40.9 per cent from three-point range and 91.5 per cent from the free-throw line.

The Lakers, who hold an 11-2 record, are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the league.

Sunday's meeting with Phoenix begins a demanding schedule for Los Angeles, who will play three games in four days. They will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday before facing the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, backup guard Collin Sexton is questionable after requiring stitches above his right eye against Milwaukee. He practised on Saturday and told reporters he planned to wear goggles against the Suns.

Bronny James Jr. and Adou Thiero are also questionable, while rookie Cameron Carr has been ruled out with an illness.