Ton-up Banton, Atkinson guide England to victory in second ODI against Australia

England batter Tom Banton celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 15, 2026. — AFP

ADELAIDE: Tom Banton struck a magnificent century before England's bowlers produced an impressive comeback to help the visitors defeat Australia by 135 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, levelling the series at 1-1.

Batting first, England posted an imposing total of 355-6 in their allotted 50 overs, with opener Banton leading the charge with his second ODI century. He played an exceptional knock of 121 off 99 deliveries, featuring 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox also made a valuable contribution, scoring 67 off 49 deliveries, including six boundaries and a six. Joe Root chipped in with 62 off 68 balls, striking five boundaries, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 54 off 40 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

Sam Curran contributed 14 off nine deliveries, including a six, while Gus Atkinson provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 13 off just four balls with two sixes.

Xavier Bartlett was the pick of Australia's bowlers, claiming three wickets for 72 runs in his 10 overs. Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith and Cooper Connolly picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting target of 356, Australia were bowled out for 220 in 44.3 overs as England's bowlers delivered an impressive collective performance, led by pacer Gus Atkinson.

Australia's chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets for just 29 runs, with England's bowlers striking early to put the hosts under immense pressure.

Cameron Green top-scored for Australia with 64 off 82 deliveries, including two sixes, while Matt Renshaw provided some resistance with 63 off 74 balls, featuring six boundaries.

Adam Zampa chipped in with 18 off 15 deliveries, including a boundary and a six, while Riley Meredith contributed 17 runs. However, the remaining Australian batters failed to make significant contributions as England wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Gus Atkinson spearheaded England's bowling attack with an impressive spell of 4/28 in his 10 overs. Liam Dawson and Sam Curran claimed two wickets apiece, while Sonny Baker and Jofra Archer chipped in with one wicket each.