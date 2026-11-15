India clinch ODI series 3-1 after beating New Zealand in fifth match

India's Yash Thakur (left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the fifth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15, 2026. — BCCI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to secure a 22-run victory over New Zealand in the low-scoring fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday, sealing the series 3-1.

Earlier, batting first, India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs as New Zealand's bowlers produced an impressive collective performance, striking at regular intervals to prevent the visitors from building substantial partnerships and restricting them to a modest total.

Jacob Duffy made early inroads into India's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma (7) and Virat Kohli (5), while Mitchell Santner picked up crucial wickets to keep the visitors in check.

For India, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan were the leading run-scorers, registering 46 runs apiece to offer resistance in the middle order. Axar struck five fours and a six during his 55-ball innings, while Kishan hit three boundaries and two sixes off 58 deliveries.

Naman Dhir chipped in with 22 off 31 balls, while Shreyas Iyer scored 22 off 26 deliveries.

However, India's lower order failed to make a significant contribution as New Zealand continued to pick up wickets. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 14, while Arshdeep Singh also scored 14 before the visitors were eventually bowled out for 209.

Duffy and Santner spearheaded New Zealand's bowling effort, claiming three wickets apiece, while Matthew Fisher chipped in with two scalps. Blair Tickner also picked up a wicket.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs as India's bowlers produced a disciplined performance, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets to help his side defend the target of 210.

Arshdeep led the visitors' bowling attack with crucial breakthroughs at regular intervals to derail New Zealand's chase. He dismissed Will Young (22), Nick Kelly (24) and Kristian Clarke (16) to finish with figures of 3/30.

Axar Patel provided excellent support, claiming two wickets, including those of Blair Tickner (14) and Jacob Duffy (9). Mohammed Siraj also picked up two wickets, dismissing Tim Seifert (14) and Finn Allen (1).

For New Zealand, Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31 off 42 deliveries, striking five boundaries, while Kelly and Mitchell Santner contributed 24 runs each. Young added 22, but the hosts struggled to establish meaningful partnerships as India continued to strike at regular intervals.

Michael Bracewell (19) and Clarke (16) also made useful contributions, but New Zealand's lower order failed to mount a sustained challenge.

Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Naman Dhir also chipped in with a wicket apiece to complete India's impressive bowling performance and seal a 22-run victory.