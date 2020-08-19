In pictures: Pakistan's indoor session in Southampton ahead of final Test

Death, taxes and rain – if in Southampton. By now we all know that in Soton when it rains it pours. Today was no different so the drenched Pakistani team had no choice but to head indoors to practice.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released pictures of the team’s indoor session, which was necessitated by the opening up of the proverbial floodgates – not a good sign ahead of Friday’s final Test.

Photo: PCB/Twitter





Photo: PCB/Twitter





Photo: PCB/Twitter





Photo: PCB/Twitter

The third and final Test at Ageas Bowl starts Friday. The second one at the same venue was marred by tons of rain.

