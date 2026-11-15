Luis de la Fuente dismisses racism concerns ahead of England clash

An undated picture of Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente. — Reuters

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has rejected concerns over racism in Spanish football ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League clash against England in Madrid on Sunday.

England manager Thomas Tuchel had confirmed that he would remind his players about UEFA's anti-racism protocol before the League A Group 3 fixture.

However, De la Fuente dismissed suggestions that racism remained an issue in Spain.

"In Spain, there's no racism. Just like in England, there's no racism in Spain. We aren't racist, any of us," De la Fuente said.

His comments came despite the Spanish Football Federation receiving a fine last month after supporters directed Islamophobic and xenophobic chants towards Muslims during a friendly against Egypt in Barcelona.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has also been subjected to repeated racist abuse in Spain.

In 2024, three Valencia supporters were sentenced to eight months in prison for abusing the Brazilian.

Tuchel later clarified that he did not expect any incidents, adding that football should bring people together rather than divide them.

De la Fuente praised both teams but insisted they could not copy each other's playing styles.

"Neither England can play like Spain, nor Spain like England," he said.

He also described Spain as being in their best form for years after winning Euro 2024 and the World Cup.

Meanwhile, De la Fuente remained cautious about Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal's fitness and whether he would start against England.

"We will see if he is a starter, but if he comes out, it's because he's fit to play," he added.