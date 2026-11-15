Kayla Harrison submits Amanda Nunes to retain UFC bantamweight title

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) reacts after defeating Amanda Nunes (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on Nov 14, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: American Kayla Harrison retained her UFC bantamweight title with an impressive fourth-round submission victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 here at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Olympic judo champion used her superior grappling skills to overcome the Brazilian, who was attempting to reclaim the title after more than three years away from the sport.

Nunes, widely regarded as one of the greatest female fighters of all time, initially looked sharp with her striking and successfully defended several early takedown attempts.

However, Harrison gradually took control, repeatedly bringing her opponent to the ground and keeping her pinned in a scarf-hold position during the opening two rounds.

Harrison continued to demonstrate her judo expertise with well-timed trips, powerful throws and dominant ground control. She eventually secured Nunes' back in the fourth round before locking in a rear-naked choke, forcing the 38-year-old to submit.

Nunes, a former two-division champion who stepped away from MMA in June 2023, struggled to find an answer to Harrison's relentless grappling pressure.

Harrison expressed her disbelief and gratitude after successfully defending her title, following a challenging year that included neck surgery in January.

“I think I’m still in shock,” said Harrison, who underwent surgery for herniated discs in her neck in January.

“It feels surreal. Sometimes I can’t believe my life. I’m just really grateful, I’m humble, it’s an honour and a privilege to stand before you.”

Meanwhile, France's Ciryl Gane defeated American Josh Hokit by unanimous decision in the main event to retain his heavyweight title after an intense five-round contest.