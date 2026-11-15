Netherlands hand Pakistan first defeat in ICC Emerging Nations Trophy

Netherlands batter Sterre Kalis (left) plays a shot during the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 match against Pakistan at the Seven Districts Sports Club in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, on November 15, 2026. — ICC

AJMAN: The Netherlands handed Pakistan their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Emerging Nations Trophy, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory in the 10th match at the Seven Districts Sports Club on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 127, the Netherlands cruised to victory, losing just two wickets as they reached the target in 14.5 overs. Their openers provided a solid foundation with a 50-run partnership, putting the chase firmly on track.

Captain Babette de Leede was the first batter to depart after scoring 39 off 23 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Heather Siegers also made 39 off 27 balls, striking three boundaries and two sixes.

Sterre Kalis remained unbeaten on 33 off 26 deliveries, hitting four boundaries, while Phebe Molkenboer contributed an unbeaten eight as the Netherlands completed a comfortable chase.

Earlier, Pakistan Women managed 126-7 in their allotted 20 overs after being restricted by an impressive Netherlands bowling attack, which kept the Green Shirts' batting line-up in check throughout the innings.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to build substantial partnerships. Captain Muneeba Ali top-scored with 22 off 26 deliveries, including one boundary, while Gull Feroza remained unbeaten on 23 off 21 balls, also hitting a boundary.

Sadaf Shamas contributed 17 off 20 deliveries, striking three boundaries, while Eyman Fatima added 14 off 11 balls, including a boundary. Tuba Hassan also scored 14 off 13 deliveries, whereas Shaawal Zulfiqar chipped in with 10 off eight balls.

Waheeda Akhtar provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 10 off five deliveries as Pakistan finished their innings at 126-7. Extras added five runs to the total.

Frederique Overdijk spearheaded the Netherlands' bowling effort, claiming three wickets for 18 runs in her three overs. Iris Zwilling picked up two wickets, while Heather Siegers and Silver Siegers chipped in with one wicket apiece.