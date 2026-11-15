India U19 players under fire for inappropriate gestures towards Pakistan's Hamza Zahoor

An Indian player displays aggressive behaviour towards Pakistan's Hamza Zahoor (left) after India's victory in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman on November 14, 2026. — X

NEW DELHI: India's Under-19 cricketers have come under severe criticism for their conduct during celebrations following their Asia Cup triumph, with their aggressive behaviour and inappropriate gestures drawing widespread condemnation.

The Indian players were seen engaging in unsportsmanlike celebrations after their victory, making offensive gestures and allegedly using abusive language during the post-match scenes.

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media, with several users questioning the players' conduct and describing their behaviour as contrary to the spirit of the game.

The Indian cricketers also attracted criticism over their conduct towards Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor, who had scored a century during the two sides' group-stage encounter. Following the final, some Indian players approached Zahoor and allegedly made inappropriate gestures towards him.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf also expressed his disappointment over the incident in a post on social media platform X, stressing the importance of maintaining respect and composure in both victory and defeat.

"The U19 World Cup has come to an end, and as usual, India got the better of Pakistan under pressure. It was a great learning platform for both teams and for players who have the potential to become future stars," Yousuf wrote.

"One thing I would like to say is that when you play sports or compete at any level, you are not just representing your country. In fact, you are representing your upbringing, the values and the ethics your parents taught you as a child.

"Therefore, always remain respectful and composed, whether in victory or defeat. True sportsmanship is reflected in the way you conduct yourself, regardless of the outcome," he added.

Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad also criticised the celebrations, while acknowledging India's achievement and praising Pakistan's campaign.

"Congratulations to India on winning the tournament, and credit to Pakistan U19 for a fantastic campaign and some exceptional cricket throughout," Shahzad wrote.

"That said, celebrations should reflect the joy of winning, not turn into gestures of aggression or unnecessary hostility. These are young players, and it's important we teach them that the spirit of the game goes beyond the result.

"Unfortunately, the seniors have carried forward certain traditions that need to change. It's time we evolve, show respect for the opposition and embrace true sportsmanship.

"Win with pride, compete with passion, but always respect the game," he added.

Interestingly, sections of the Indian media also highlighted the players' aggressive celebrations and inappropriate gestures, with the incident attracting criticism from their own country's social media users.

Members of India's support staff were also seen attempting to restrain the players and bring the situation under control as the celebrations unfolded.

The post-match scenes subsequently triggered a wider debate about sportsmanship and the importance of respecting opponents, particularly at youth level, where players are expected to set an example through their conduct on and off the field.

India's one-wicket victory was consequently overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the celebrations, with the players' behaviour drawing criticism for falling short of the standards of sportsmanship expected in international youth cricket.