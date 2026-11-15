Elina Svitolina thrashes Linda Noskova to set up WTA Finals clash with Mirra Andreeva

An undated picture of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Elina Svitolina stormed into the WTA Finals title clash against Mirra Andreeva after thrashing Linda Noskova in straight sets here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday.

The Ukrainian produced an impressive performance to beat the Wimbledon champion 6-2, 6-1 in just 64 minutes, dropping only three games in the semi-final.

The victory completed a remarkable turnaround for world number six Svitolina, who suffered a heavy defeat against Andreeva in her opening group match.

However, she bounced back by winning her next three matches, including ending a six-match losing run against Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.

Svitolina now has 11 victories against top-10 players this year, the most on the WTA Tour.

Reflecting on her remarkable turnaround, Svitolina admitted she had considered going home after losing her opening match but was delighted to reach the final.

"After losing the first match I was ready to go home, and now I'm in the final," the 32-year-old said.

"I will do my homework with my coaches - I will try to win a bit more games than I did in the first match [against Andreeva]."

Meanwhile, Andreeva booked her place in the final after defeating American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4.

The 19-year-old recovered from a break down in both sets to become the youngest WTA Finals finalist since Maria Sharapova, who won the title aged 17 in 2004.

The victory also confirmed that Andreeva will finish the year as world number two.

The Russian has reached the final without dropping a set and will now face Svitolina for the season-ending title.