Mirra Andreeva cruises past Jessica Pegula to reach WTA Finals final

Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. on November 14, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva continued her impressive run at the WTA Finals here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday, defeating American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to book her place in the final of the season-ending tournament.

Andreeva produced a strong performance, combining powerful groundstrokes, effective serving and determined defence to overcome Pegula in their first-ever meeting under sunny skies in the California desert.

Reflecting on her victory, Andreeva praised Pegula's fighting spirit, saying she had to work hard for every point against the American.

"It was a tough match," Andreeva said.

"You have to work hard to win a point against her. She is going to leave everything out there and make your life complicated, so I wanted to make her life complicated as well today."

The opening set remained closely contested until Andreeva took control by hitting a forehand winner to break Pegula's serve and move 5-3 ahead.

Pegula, encouraged by the home crowd, created break-point opportunities as Andreeva served for the set.

However, the Russian recovered after sending an overhead shot long and eventually took the set when Pegula hit a backhand into the net.

Pegula started the second set strongly, breaking Andreeva's serve to take a 3-1 lead. However, the third seed responded immediately with a clever volley before breaking again to move 4-3 ahead.

Andreeva then completed the victory when Pegula sent another backhand beyond the baseline.

She will face either sixth seed Elina Svitolina or eighth seed Linda Noskova in Sunday's final.