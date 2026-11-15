Sayers contradicts Cummins, backs Khawaja's claims over Sandpapergate controversy

The collage features Australia Test captain Pat Cummins (left) alongside former cricketers Chadd Sayers (centre) and Usman Khawaja. — CA/AFP

Former Australia fast bowler Chadd Sayers has contradicted Pat Cummins’ account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, claiming that everyone in the team knew about the use of sandpaper and recalling a lengthy meeting in Cape Town to discuss collective responsibility.

Sayers, who was part of Australia’s squad during their 2018 tour of South Africa, has supported several of the claims made by former team-mate Usman Khawaja regarding the infamous ball-tampering controversy, commonly known as Sandpapergate.

The former fast bowler also revealed that he was instructed to remove the sandpaper from the field during the third Test in Port Elizabeth after Cameron Bancroft was caught using it on the ball.

Sayers played his only Test during the tour in Johannesburg, replacing the injured Mitchell Starc for the series finale in the aftermath of the scandal.

Speaking to SEN Radio ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide, Sayers said he firmly believed that everyone in the Australian side was aware of what was happening.

"I'm comfortable sitting here right now, and where I stand on the situation, that I believe that everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used," he said.

Sayers insisted that his comments were not intended to support either side in the ongoing disagreement between Khawaja and Cummins, but were simply an account of what he remembered.

"I think I've probably been portrayed in the media as taking Usman's side because I've spoken out and acknowledged that that was probably the truth, but I'm neutral in all this. I'm just trying to tell my side of the story and what I believe happened," he added.

Asked when he first became aware of the sandpaper's use, Sayers identified the Port Elizabeth Test, explaining that discussions had taken place in the dressing room about how Australia could generate reverse swing.

"In Port Elizabeth. As it's known now, it was used in two Test matches and there were discussions in the changing rooms about how we were going to get the ball to reverse and what was going to be used," he recalled.

Sayers said he understood that sandpaper was going to be used and claimed that Bancroft was expected to carry out the plan. However, he revealed that he was subsequently handed the sandpaper and asked to remove it from the field.

"I just knew that it was going to be used, as I believe everyone else did. I guess the plan was that Cameron Bancroft was going to take that out, the ball was going to be dropped on the ground by the umpires and he was going to go about his business," he said.

"[The sandpaper] was given to me to take off, so that wasn't planned or anything. I was just the player who took the drinks out at the time," he added.

In another significant revelation, Sayers contradicted Cummins' recent assertion that he did not recall any team meetings about taking collective responsibility following the incident in Cape Town.

According to Sayers, the Australian players held an extended discussion in the dressing room after the day's play, which lasted between 60 and 90 minutes.

"After the occurrence in Cape Town, we all sat in the changing rooms after that day's play, probably for 60 to 90 minutes, and just talked about what had happened and where to next," he said.

Sayers also vaguely remembered the two players mentioned in Khawaja's book who reportedly opposed the idea of the team taking collective responsibility for the scandal. However, he declined to identify them.

He further questioned how Australia's bowlers could have remained unaware of the ball-tampering, arguing that every player had a role in maintaining the condition required to generate reverse swing.

"I would have thought as a team, when you're trying to get the ball to reverse, that everyone would buy in because if one little thing goes wrong in the field to the ball, it stops it from reversing straight away. So, yeah, as I said, I'm pretty confident to say that everyone knew," he added.

During a 68-minute press conference on Friday, Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja's suggestion that everyone in the Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper, describing the claim as "100% wrong".

The Australian captain also accused Khawaja of being careless with the lives and reputations of his former team-mates.

Sayers, who watched only the beginning of Cummins' press conference, admitted that he was unhappy with the way the Australia captain had addressed Khawaja.

Meanwhile, former Australia opener David Warner has reiterated his concerns about Cricket Australia's (CA) investigation into the 2018 scandal, describing the process as a potential cover-up.

Warner had earlier said he was unaware that bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc had been interviewed as part of the investigation.

However, he later clarified his position on social media, suggesting that he had not been provided with all the relevant evidence during the investigation.

"Just to clarify, 'As far as I am aware' was the POINT," Warner wrote on Instagram.

"I was never told the bowlers had been interviewed or provided statements. That information would've been pretty useful when I was forced to make decisions back in 2018. Why weren't we given all the evidence by CA?" he added.

Warner had previously criticised Cricket Australia's investigation into the ball-tampering scandal, describing it as "botched".