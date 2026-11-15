Mohammad Yousuf, Sana Mir inducted into PCB Hall of Fame for 2025

The collage features former Pakistan Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf and former women's team captain Sana Mir. — AFP/ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf and ex-national women's team captain Sana Mir have been inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame for 2025 in recognition of their outstanding performances and significant contributions to the game.

Sana, who became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2025, has automatically earned a place in the PCB Hall of Fame in accordance with the board's induction criteria.

Meanwhile, Yousuf was selected through an independent and transparent voting process involving PCB Hall of Famer Zaheer Abbas, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, ex-Test cricketer Bazid Khan, former women's team captain Urooj Mumtaz and cricket journalists and analysts Saleem Khaliq and Sohail Imran.

The two former cricketers have joined an illustrious list of PCB Hall of Famers, which includes Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, Saeed Anwar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas.

Yousuf represented Pakistan between 1998 and 2010 and established himself as one of the finest batters of his generation. Renowned for his elegant strokeplay and remarkable consistency, he accumulated 17,300 runs in 381 international appearances, including 39 centuries and 97 half-centuries.

The former batter enjoyed a remarkable year in 2006, when he amassed a world-record 1,788 runs and nine centuries in Test cricket, surpassing West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards' 30-year-old record for the most runs in the format in a calendar year.

Yousuf scored 7,530 runs in 90 Tests at an average of 52.29, including 24 centuries and 33 half-centuries, with a highest score of 223. In 288 ODIs, he accumulated 9,720 runs at an average of 41.71, registering 15 centuries and 64 half-centuries. He also featured in three T20Is, scoring 50 runs.

His outstanding performances earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2007. During Pakistan's home Test series against the West Indies in 2006, he scored 665 runs in three matches, setting a national record for the most runs in a three-Test series and surpassing Zaheer Abbas' previous mark of 583.

Yousuf also captained Pakistan during his international career and continued contributing to the development of the game through coaching and mentoring roles following his retirement.

Meanwhile, Sana represented Pakistan from 2005 to 2019 and played a pivotal role in the development of women's cricket in the country. She featured in 226 international matches, comprising 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is, scoring 2,432 runs and claiming 240 wickets across the two formats.

In ODIs, Sana took 151 wickets at an economy rate of 3.70, with best bowling figures of five for 32, while scoring 1,630 runs, including three half-centuries. In T20Is, she claimed 89 wickets at an economy rate of 5.51, with best figures of four for 13, and contributed 802 runs with the bat.

Sana achieved another historic milestone in October 2018 when she became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to reach the top of the ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings. She also became the first Pakistani woman to take 100 ODI wickets and joined an elite group of players to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format.

The former all-rounder captained Pakistan in 137 international matches, including 72 ODIs and 65 T20Is. Under her leadership, Pakistan won gold medals in women's cricket at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, marking two significant milestones in the country's sporting history.

She also led Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cups in 2013 and 2017, as well as five ICC Women's T20 World Cups between 2009 and 2016.

Last year, Sana became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, further cementing her legacy as one of the country's most influential figures in women's cricket.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated both former cricketers on the achievement, praising their contributions to Pakistan cricket.

"On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I congratulate Mohammad Yousuf and Sana Mir on their induction into the PCB Hall of Fame. Both have represented Pakistan with great pride and their performances have earned them a special place in the history of Pakistan cricket," Naqvi said.