Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 history

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats in the nets during their training session at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 26, 2026. — AFP

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 history on Saturday when he led his side in India's domestic state competition, media reports said.

At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who skippered his national side aged 17 years and 311 days, the Times of India and others reported.

Sooryanvanshi struck 18 off 12 balls before his team, Bihar, lost their opening match in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition to Saurashtra in Indore.

"We were hopeful that he (Sooryavanshi) will achieve this feat," his father Sanjeev told AFP over the phone.

"We also hope that one day he will lead the national cricket team."

In July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's cricketer when he made his T20I debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

India's batting great Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since his batting exploits in this year's IPL, where he amassed 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals to finish as the tournament's leading run scorer.

He struck one century and five half-centuries during the season to pick up the Orange Cap for the leading run-getter.

The left-hander has so far played 10 T20Is, scoring 295 runs, including two half-centuries.



Youngest captains in men's T20s

