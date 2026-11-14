Rashid Latif appointed RawalPindiz Sporting Director ahead of PSL 12

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif speaks at a press conference in Karachi on August 24, 2013. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Sporting Director of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise RawalPindiz ahead of the highly-anticipated 12th edition of the tournament, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

Latif, who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests and 166 ODIs during his decorated international career, was associated with the franchise as the Director of Player Pathway and Game Development ahead of the PSL 11, which saw the team make its debut in the tournament.

Following his transition into the role of Sporting Director of RawalPindiz, Latif will now oversee the franchise's "entire cricket system", including squad building with head coach Adam Voges, whose appointment was confirmed on Friday.

"The Pindiz today announced the appointment of former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif as Sporting Director ahead of PSL Season 12," the franchise said in a statement.

"Latif, who joined the franchise as Director of Player Pathway & Game Development ahead of PSL 11, will now oversee the club's entire cricket system, from talent identification and player development to squad building alongside the Head Coach."

Furthermore, Latif will also be tasked with leading Rawalpindi's talent-hunt programme and domestic trials as part of the franchise's aim of becoming the place where the country's next generation of stars are discovered and made.

"As Sporting Director, Latif will lead Pindiz NextGen, the franchise's talent hunt programme, along with domestic trials, with one goal: to make The Pindiz the place where Pakistan's next generation of stars is discovered and made," the franchise continued.

"The franchise is also planning to launch a state-of-the-art School of Cricket, with details to be announced soon," it added.

In a statement released by RawalPindiz, the former Pakistan captain highlighted the franchise's commitment to ensuring that young players receive a clear development plan and the necessary support to fulfil their potential, while setting the target of producing cricketers capable of featuring in PSL XIs and representing the national team.

He also emphasised the importance of providing young cricketers with a structured pathway to progress from grassroots cricket to the national team, stressing that Pakistan had no shortage of talent but needed a system to identify and develop emerging players.

"Pakistan has never lacked talent. What young players lack is a clear path. At The Pindiz, we are building that path, from Pindiz NextGen to the PSL and, for the best, the Pakistan team," said Latif.

"Every young cricketer who comes to us will have a plan, a role and people invested in his growth. Our job is to give the Head Coach and the squad everything they need to play our brand of cricket, and to keep finding the next player who can.

"Success for me is simple: Pindiz players in PSL XIs and in Pakistan colours. We want to be the franchise that creates future stars."