Bowlers, Taylor help Zimbabwe take control of second Afghanistan Test

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of their second Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 14, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Blessing Muzarabani's three-wicket haul after Brendan Taylor's anchoring century on the second day helped Zimbabwe seize control of the second Test against Afghanistan here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At the stumps on Day 2, the hosts were reeling at 159/6 in 48 overs, trailing by a further 180 runs, with Afsar Zazai and debutant Naseer Khan Maroofkhil unbeaten on 33 and three, respectively.

The pulsating second day got underway with Zimbabwe resuming their first innings from 250/5 through Tafadzwa Tsiga and mainstay Taylor, but could only add 89 to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets and were thus bowled out for 319 in 114.5 overs despite the veteran bringing up his eighth Test century.

Taylor and Tsiga, following the resumption, stretched their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 42 runs before the former fell victim to Maroofkhil briefly after amassing the landmark. He remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 119 off 217 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and a six.

Tsiga followed suit the following over as he fell victim to Ziaur Rahman after scoring a 58-ball 20.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, Zimbabwe lost two more wickets in quick succession and had consequently been reduced to 312/9, but all-rounder Brad Evans added valuable runs to their total while batting with the tail and remained unbeaten with a 50-ball 32.

Maroofkhil was the standout bowler for Afghanistan as he picked up seven wickets for 151 in his 44 overs, followed by Rahman with two, while Yamin Ahmadzai made one scalp.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost both openers Sediqullah Atal (one) and Abdul Malik (18) inside 10 overs with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Rahmanullah in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to put together an important 46-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal off Vincent Masekesa in the 21st over.

Rahmanullah remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan thus far in the first innings with a 44-ball 34, featuring three fours and a six.

Afghanistan then lost three more wickets at regular intervals, including that of Shahidi and captain Rahman Shah, both 30, to consequently slip down to 154/6 in 45.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Zazai, however, stood his ground firmly during the collapse, and will now resume their response on the third day alongside No.8 Maroofkhil.

Muzarabani has been the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe in the first innings, having picked up three wickets for just 31 runs in his 13 overs, followed by Vincent Masekesa with two, while Evans has chipped in with one.

India edge past Pakistan in high-octane final to clinch U19 Asia Cup 2026 title

India chase down 338-run target against holders Pakistan on final delivery of pursuit

AL AMERAT: Kavya Paresh Patel's four-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani, propelled India to an enthralling one-wicket victory over defending champions Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday.

Set to chase a daunting 338-run target, the Boys in Blue ultimately knocked the winning runs on the last delivery of the innings with just one wicket in hand, courtesy of a late blitz from all-rounder Manal Chauhan and No.10 Chigurupati Venkata.

India had a flamboyant start to their pursuit as their opening pair of Raichandani and Sehwag put together 95 runs at a decent rate.

The holders eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 18th over through Niqab Shafiq, who got rid of core aggressor Sehwag by getting the right-hander caught at long-off. He walked back after scoring 58 off 61 deliveries.

Following Sehwag's dismissal, skipper Raichandani shared brief partnerships with VK Vineeth (24), Arjun Rajput (16), Yashbardhan Chauhan (nine) and Anvay Dravid, until eventually being sent back by Ali Raza in the 37th over.

The captain remained the top-scorer for India with an anchoring 80 off 101 deliveries, featuring five boundaries.

Pakistan made another inroad in the following over as they got Dravid (19) to bring India's total down to 217/6.

All-rounder Manal Chauhan then took the reins of India's pursuit with 121 runs required off 81 deliveries, and soon raised a one-sided 34-run crucial partnership for the seventh wicket with Aryan Savsani, who contributed nine until falling victim to Rizwanullah in the 41st over.

Pakistan had India reduced further to 252/8 in the following over as Mohammad Sayyam got Kavya Paresh Patel (zero) caught behind, but Chauhan continued to fight back, and courtesy of notable support from No.10 Mohit Ulva, kept India in the hunt.

The duo of Chauhan and Ulva had brought the equation down to 30 runs required off three deliveries, but captain Farhan Yousaf's decision to bring back Niqab Shafiq to bowl the 48th over paid off as the spinner got rid of the all-rounder to turn the tide back in the defending champions' favour.

Chauhan made a valiant 47 off 32 deliveries, smashing three sixes and as many fours.

Ulva, meanwhile, stood firmly and ultimately led India to a come-from-behind victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final with an unbeaten 49-run cameo, which came off 26 deliveries and featured eight boundaries, including three sixes.

Rizwanullah was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets for 53 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Shafiq with two, while Hasnain Abbas Dar, Raza and Sayyam made one scalp apiece.