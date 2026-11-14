Rick Macci warns Aryna Sabalenka after WTA Finals exit

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her group stage match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on November 13, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci believes Aryna Sabalenka’s career is heading in a worrying direction following her disappointing exit from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

The Belarusian suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 defeat to Elina Svitolina in her final round-robin match, missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka had earlier beaten Karolina Muchova before suffering a heavy defeat against Mirra Andreeva.

The 28-year-old entered the season-ending tournament after early exits at the China Open and Wuhan Open in October.

She has also struggled for consistency since losing her US Open crown and the world number one ranking to Elena Rybakina in September.

Sabalenka has now dropped to third in the world rankings and has not won a title since claiming the Miami Open crown in March.

Macci believes the four-time Grand Slam champion's competitive edge is fading and has questioned her ability to adapt when things go wrong.

"Sabalenka is on the very slippery slope with her career. Her strength has now become her weakness," Macci wrote on X.

"A brutal competitor anytime anywhere against anybody now she checks out at Publix (American supermarket) on a regular basis and competes against herself."

He also highlighted her defensive limitations and lack of alternative strategies, adding: "Because her defence is average and [she has] very few tools in the tool box for adaptations or [a] plan B. We will see real quick in 2027 what happens next for Saby."