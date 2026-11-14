Doug McDermott retires after 12-year NBA career

An undated picture of Spurs Doug McDermott. — Reuters

Doug McDermott announced his retirement from professional basketball on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 12-year NBA career during which he established himself as one of the league's reliable three-point specialists.

The 34-year-old, who was selected 11th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night, played for seven different franchises during his career.

McDermott featured in 726 regular-season games, averaging 8.5 points per contest while shooting an impressive 41 per cent from beyond the three-point line, primarily coming off the bench.

He spent his first two-and-a-half seasons with Chicago before moving around the league, representing the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

The forward played his final two NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings between 2024 and 2026, making 71 appearances during that period.

Before entering the NBA, McDermott enjoyed an outstanding college career at Creighton, where he played under his father, Greg McDermott. He earned three All-American selections and helped the university reach the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2014.

McDermott led the nation in scoring during the 2013-14 season, won the national player of the year award as a senior and finished his college career with the fifth-most points in NCAA Division I men's basketball history, a tally that currently ranks seventh.

Creighton honoured his achievements by retiring his jersey in December 2023.