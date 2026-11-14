Thomas Tuchel backs England to end Spain’s unbeaten run

England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference on November 11, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: England manager Thomas Tuchel believes his side are ready to end Spain's 43-match unbeaten run when the two teams meet in Madrid on Sunday.

Although victory would primarily give England the chance of securing a more favourable draw for the Nations League quarter-finals in March, ending the unbeaten streak of the world and European champions would be a significant achievement.

"It (Spain) is a team that has forgotten how to lose, so of course it requires a top performance first of all, and if we can deliver this performance, it will give us a big boost," said Tuchel, whose side defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday.

"I think we're there, and I think we're ready to win on Sunday," the German added.

"I know what it takes, and no one can ever guarantee it, but I think it's the moment to check how far we are and to push our limit and proof of concept."

England lost 3-2 to Spain in the reverse fixture at Wembley in September, despite having opportunities to secure a different result. Harry Kane missed a penalty that could have put Tuchel's side 3-1 ahead.

Tuchel also addressed concerns about racism, recalling previous incidents involving England players Ashley Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips, who were targeted during a friendly in Madrid in 2004.

"We will never accept racism," said Tuchel. "We will never be racist towards anyone."

He stressed that officials would follow the established protocol if any discriminatory incidents occurred.

"We will give our answers if stuff like this happens. Best answers are on the pitch."