Mohamed Salah becomes Egypt’s all-time leading scorer in Malawi rout

Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after the match on November 13, 2026. — Reuters

CAIRO: Mohamed Salah became Egypt’s all-time leading goalscorer after netting twice in a 5-0 victory over Malawi in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier here at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The 34-year-old forward took his international tally to 70 goals, moving ahead of former Egypt striker Hossam Hassan.

Salah secured the record late in the match, scoring with a far-post header in the 84th minute before converting a penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

Egypt made an impressive start under new head coach Ali Maher, who replaced Hassan last week.

Nasser Maher, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Hany all found the net before half-time to give the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead.

The victory took Egypt to seven points from three matches in Group B, three clear of Angola, who are scheduled to face South Sudan on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Group A leaders Morocco thrashed Niger 5-1 in Casablanca.

Hakimi, who is targeting a second consecutive African Footballer of the Year award next month, helped his side maintain their strong start.

Nigeria also returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Uyo. Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring after just 103 seconds before Alphonce Msanga restored parity in the 32nd minute.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare made the difference after the break, scoring twice within eight minutes.

His near-post backheel put Nigeria ahead in the 52nd minute before he added another from close range shortly before the hour mark.

The result lifted Nigeria to six points in Group L, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Tunisia suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat against Libya, while Kenya snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw away to South Africa with a last-minute equaliser.