FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono handed 12-match ban after striker's death

CD Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel receives medical attention and gets stretchered off after a collision with FC Andorra's Jesus Owono on November 2, 2026. — Reuters

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono was suspended for 12 matches by the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee on Friday after his challenge on Jesus de Miguel resulted in the death of the Tenerife striker last week.

Equatorial Guinea international Owono was sent off in the second division clash on November 2 after racing into midfield and colliding with De Miguel while trying to clear an aerial ball.

After the collision, De Miguel, 30, was placed in intensive care in hospital and the Spanish forward died on November 3.

“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said the committee in a statement.

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge.

“In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances… the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”

Spanish police sources last week told AFP an investigation into what happened had been opened under judicial supervision.

Owono said he was enduring the “hardest days of my life” after De Miguel’s death.

“These are the hardest days of my life. I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement published by his club Andorra last week.

“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him.

“I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said Thursday it would be Owono who decides if and when he returns to football after the tragic incident.

On Saturday Tenerife fans and players gathered at the club’s stadium for a memorial and farewell to De Miguel.

His funeral took place last Thursday and around 400 mourners attended, including Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.