Carlos Alcaraz eases stomach concerns ahead of ATP Finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. on November 8, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz cut short a training session on Friday because of a stomach problem but said he was feeling "better and better" ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.

"I didn't even have breakfast this morning because I couldn't. I woke up with my stomach feeling a bit upset," Alcaraz told reporters at the season-ending event.

"Having to stop practice early left a bitter taste, especially as it was on centre court with a lot of people watching. But I'm feeling better and better. We're being careful, but I still eat things I shouldn't," the Spaniard added.

Runner-up in Turin last year, Alcaraz arrives at the final tournament of the season full of confidence. He is seeking a first ATP finals crown in what will be his fourth appearance.

Since returning from a four-month absence with a wrist injury in late August, Alcaraz has won titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris, while also reaching the US Open quarter-finals before losing to Ben Shelton.

"Every year I think this is going to be my year here," Alcaraz said. "This time, maybe I'm arriving in the best possible conditions, especially mentally. I'm fresh and really looking forward to facing any difficulties that might come my way.

"Honestly, I can't wait to play this tournament."

Alcaraz parted ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of last season, bringing to a close a highly successful partnership that yielded six Grand Slam titles and 24 tour-level trophies.

Ferrero will coach Shelton from next season and is in Turin this week.

"It is going to be weird a little bit," Alcaraz said. "It has been a very long time not seeing him. But I am excited and looking forward to seeing him, talking to him.

"I think he is going to do a great job for Ben and do great things to Ben's game."