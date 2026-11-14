U19 Asia Cup: Ton-up Usman powers Pakistan to mammoth total in final against India

Pakistan's Usman Khan watches the ball after playing a shot during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final against India at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat on November 14, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Usman Khan's anchoring century, coupled with fifties from Abdul Qadir and captain Farhan Yousaf, propelled defending champions Pakistan to a massive total against fierce rivals India in the blockbuster final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Yousaf's decision to bat first paid dividends as the holders piled up 337/9 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a collective brilliance from their batting unit.

The Green Shirts made a rampant start to their innings as their opening pair of Hayam Khan and Usman shared a 62-run partnership in just eight overs.

Kavya Paresh Patel eventually gave India the much-needed breakthrough by getting Hayam caught behind on the first delivery of the next over. The right-handed batter made 21 off 23 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Hayam's dismissal paved the way for Qadir to walk out at No.3, and the right-handed batter, alongside opener Usman, put Pakistan in a dominant position by dominating the Indian bowling lineup.

The top-order duo shared a quickfire 135-run partnership for the second wicket, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Arjun Rajput eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 27th over by dismissing Qadir, who walked back after scoring a swashbuckling 80 off 54 deliveries, laced with eight sixes and three fours.

Usman was then joined by captain Farhan in the middle, and the duo ensured retaining the momentum as they batted sensibly to raise a 43-run partnership for the third wicket, during which the opener brought up his well-crafted century.

The left-handed opener, however, fell victim to Patel in the 37th over briefly after amassing the landmark, and walked back after top-scoring for Pakistan with 107 off 111 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and three sixes.

Skipper Farhan was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when he raised 55 runs for the fourth wicket with all-rounder Ahmed Hussain before both perished in quick succession.

Farhan remained a notable contributor to Pakistan's total with a 60-ball 63, featuring four fours and three sixes, while Hussain made 17 off 20 deliveries.

The Green Shirts then suffered two more setbacks to their batting expedition as Hasnain Abbas Dar (two) and Hamza Zahoor (10) perished in successive overs, resulting in them slipping down to 317/7.

Lower-order batters Mohammad Sayam (seven) and Niqab Shafiq (11) then added valuable runs to Pakistan's total at the backend before both perished in the enthralling final over, bowled by Patel.

Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India as he took four wickets for 68 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Venkata with three, while Arjun Rajput could claim one.