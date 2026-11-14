Kuldeep Yadav released from India's squad for New Zealand Tests

India's Kuldeep Yadav gestures during the third day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on June 8, 2026. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday was released from India's squad for the two-match away Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played from November 19 to December 1.

Yadav, who was a part of the India squad for their two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka, had initially managed to retain his spot for the upcoming assignment against New Zealand despite picking up just one wicket in his solitary appearance in Galle in August.

Besides the Sri Lanka series opener, Yadav only played one Test this year – a solitary fixture at home against Afghanistan – in which he bagged three wickets for 62 runs in his 17.5 overs across the two innings.

With just four days before the commencement of the New Zealand Test series, the 31-year-old has been released from the India squad, and will instead play domestic cricket back in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

The BCCI further shared that the men's selection committee has instead added pacer Gurnoor Brar as Yadav's replacement for the two-match series.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India.

"Gurnoor will now link up with the members of the Test squad and will not be available for the fifth ODI. There will be no replacement for the final ODI."

India's updated squad for Test series against New Zealand

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, B Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.