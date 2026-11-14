Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousuf (right) flips the coin as India's Lakshya Raichandani makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat on November 14, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

AL AMERAT: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the blockbuster final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousuf (c), Ahmed Hussain, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Niqab Shafiq and Rizwanullah.

India: Lakshya Raichandani (c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajat, Anvay Dravid (wk), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Paresh Patel and C. Venkata.

Head-to-head

The arch-rivals have faced each other 31 times in Youth ODIs, and India dominate the head-to-head record with 17 victories, compared to Pakistan's 13, while one match ended in a tie.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2026, which saw Pakistan prevail by three wickets, courtesy of an unbeaten century by wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor.

Matches: 31

India: 17

Pakistan: 13

Tied: 1



Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as both teams have just one defeat in their last five completed Youth ODIs.

Defending champions Pakistan, however, enter the blockbuster U19 Asia Cup 2026 final boasting an unbeaten record as they won all four of their matches in the eight-team tournament thus far, including a group-stage meeting with India and a semi-final clash with Bangladesh.

India's only defeat in the continental tournament came against Pakistan, while the former champions booked their place in the final by defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

India: W, W, L, W, W