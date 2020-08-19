Mohammad Zahid's blossoming pace career was cut short by injury issues. Photo: AFP

Former fast bowler Mohammad Zahid is expected to be appointed the new bowling coach at the National High Performance Centre (HPC), according to a report published in Daily Express.

Zahid, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers ever produced by Pakistan, had reportedly shown his interest in the job ad posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

As per the Urdu daily, Zahid, now settled in England, has already been interviewed by Director HPC Nadeem Khan and an initial agreement is in place.

Once remuneration and benefits have been finalised, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s ratification would be sought, after which the appointment would be made public.

Former speed star Mohammad Zahid set to land bowling coach job at HPC