Gautam Gambhir 'concerned' by India's frequent ODI batting collapses

India's Virat Kohli (right) walks back after being dismissed during their fourth ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13, 2026. — AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India men's cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed grave concern for his side after a gruelling 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI of the five-match away series against New Zealand here at the Bay Oval on Friday.

The touring side entered the fixture boasting a 2-0 lead in the series and under a new captain, Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss and elected to field first, but the decision backfired as the hosts piled up a formidable total of 333 all out in 50 overs.

Set to chase a daunting 334-run target to secure the series triumph, India's strong batting lineup, also featuring veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, failed miserably and could only yield 89 runs before being swept away in 26.4 overs.

As a result, India succumbed to a crushing 244-run defeat, which was their second-biggest in terms of runs in the longer format, only behind their 245-run thrashing at the hands of Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000.

Reflecting on his team's below-par performance in the high-stakes fixture, head coach Gambhir opposed sweeping the failure under the carpet, and instead asserted that it was the second batting fumble in as many games by his team, which had been reduced to 111/7 while chasing 135 in the rain-hit second ODI.

The head coach, as a result, termed their frequent batting failures a 'bit of concern' before highlighting the difference in conditions between New Zealand and India, which he hopes the touring side will adapt to for the fifth ODI, slated to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

"There's no benefit to sweeping it under the carpet," Gambhir said in his post-match press conference on Friday night.

"It isn't just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111 or 112. Today we lost, so we are talking about it.

"Yeah, it's a huge defeat, no doubt about it, but even in the previous match, if you're chasing 135, and you get seven down for 111, obviously it is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well.

"You aren't going to score 70-80 in the first 10 overs [in ODIs in these conditions]. If you're 35-40 for no loss, that is also good enough. In India, the easiest time for batting is the first 10-15 overs. Here it's probably the hardest time. This is the difference in these conditions, and with the amount of experience we have, hopefully we can adapt in the last game."

Gautam Gambhir also admitted that India's batting struggles had raised concerns ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year, particularly because the conditions in New Zealand could offer a similar challenge to those expected at the global tournament in Southern Africa.

"You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd, why won't I be concerned?" Gambhir said. "I think I will be concerned because obviously these are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup.

"When you play in India, obviously you all know that there is hardly anything for the bowlers, but when you come in these conditions, you know that there is actually a good contest between bat and ball, so this is probably the closest [conditions to the World Cup].

"So, obviously, I would be concerned because not only in this game, but even in the previous game, we were 7 down for 111-112, so for me I think the bigger concern [from Friday's game] is not the runs, it's how quickly we got bundled out - I think in around 26 or 27 overs [26.4 overs], so hopefully we can try and rectify that as soon as possible."