Maroofkhil scripts Afghanistan comeback after Zimbabwe's dominance in second Test

Afghanistan's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil celebrates taking a wicket during the first day of their second Test at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 13, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Debutant Naseer Khan Maroofkhil took four wickets to help Afghanistan curtail the flow of runs for Zimbabwe on the opening day of their second Test here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on the first day, the Chevrons were still comfortably placed at 250/5 in 82 overs with veteran Brendan Taylor and wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga unbeaten in the middle.

The touring side, after opting to bat first, made a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Innocent Kaia and Ben Curran put together an anchoring 98-run partnership, which closed out the opening session on a high for Zimbabwe.

Maroofkhil eventually gave Afghanistan the much-needed breakthrough in the second over of the afternoon session when he trapped Curran lbw, who walked back after scoring a 77-ball 44 with the help of four fours and a six.

Following Curran's dismissal, Taylor joined opener Kaia in the middle, and the duo ensured retaining the momentum in Zimbabwe's favour by raising a century-plus partnership for the second wicket, which stretched into the final session.

Maroofkhil was responsible for breaking the 102-run partnership between Kaia and Taylor by dismissing the opener, who fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century as he made an anchoring 96 off 167 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and a six.

Kaia's dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw Zimbabwe lose two more wickets to Maroofkhil in quick succession and consequently slip down to 212/4.

Following the flurry of wickets, Taylor raised a one-sided 35-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Antum Naqvi, who could contribute with a cautious eight off 44 deliveries, until being dismissed by Ziaur Rahman in the 79th over.

Wicketkeeper batter Tsiga then joined Taylor in the middle, and the duo could only muster three runs for the sixth wicket before stumps were drawn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Taylor remained the joint top-scorer for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 96 and will resume their first innings on the subsequent day with Tsiga, who has made two not out.

Maroofkhil has been the standout bowler for Afghanistan, having picked up four wickets for 118 runs in his 34 overs, while Rahman made one scalp.