Pakistan edge past spirited Thailand in Women's Emerging Nations Trophy

Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar poses with the Player of the Match award after their ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy fixture against Thailand at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground in Ajman on November 13, 2026. — PCB

AJMAN: Ayesha Zafar's quickfire half-century, followed by Tasmia Rubab's four-wicket haul, helped Pakistan secure a 24-run victory over spirited Thailand in the seventh match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy here at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on Friday.

Pakistan captain Muneeba Ali's decision to bat first paid dividends as the Green Shirts piled up a formidable total of 180/2 in their 20 overs.

The Green Shirts made a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Sadaf Shamas and Shawaal Zulfiqar put together an anchoring 63-run partnership at a brisk pace.

Onnicha Kamchomphu eventually broke the opening partnership in the ninth over by dismissing Sadaf, who made an anchoring 37 off 32 deliveries with the help of two sixes and as many fours.

Shawaal was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Muneeba until eventually being sent back by Suleeporn Laomi in the 14th over after scoring a 35-ball 42, laced with three fours and two sixes.

The opener's dismissal paved the way for Ayesha to walk out at No.4, and the right-handed batter bolstered Pakistan's total with belligerent hitting, which saw her smash 10 fours and a six on her way to an unbeaten half-century.

Ayesha returned after top-scoring for Pakistan with a swashbuckling 59 off 26 deliveries, which ultimately earned her the Player of the Match award. She also shared an undefeated 87-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Muneeba, who contributed with 37 not out from 27 balls.

For Thailand, only Kamchomphu and Laomi could pick up one wicket apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 181-run target, Thailand could only accumulate 156/8 in their allotted overs and thus succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy.

Natthakan Chantham remained the top-scorer for Thailand with a blistering 43 off just 24 deliveries, followed by her opening partner Phannita Maya, who made a 22-ball 33.

Besides them, only captain Naruemol Chaiwai (23) and Sarnsiree Plant (20) could amass double figures against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, led by Rubab, who picked up four wickets for just 18 runs in her three overs.

Rubab's brilliance was backed by Tuba Hassan, Momina Riasat and Nashra Sandhu, who chipped in with one scalp apiece.