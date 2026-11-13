Babar Azam 'open' to pink-ball switch after first Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) discusses the condition of the ball with the umpires during the second day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 10, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday expressed openness to the pink-ball switch in upcoming home assignments after their first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka ended in a draw due to bad light and rain.

Around 141 overs were lost during the recently concluded fixture, which saw players walk off the field earlier than the scheduled time of stumps each evening due to bad light, while the fourth day was called off in the afternoon due to rain.

Notably, the umpires had to suspend the play even before it started to downpour on the fourth day's afternoon as the light had dimmed considerably, and continuing with the red ball under lights risked injuries.

The weather-related hindrance on each of its five days had made it certain for the first Test to end in a draw, and when Pakistan resumed their second innings on the final day they batted through the full day, during which only 63.3 overs could be bowled, and finished at 248/8 with a 272-run lead.

For the unversed, the International Cricket Council (ICC), following its quarterly meeting earlier this year, has already approved the use of the pink ball in day Tests in a bid to counter weather-related hindrance, including rain and bad light and Pakistan captain Babar, while addressing the post-match presentation earlier today, welcomed it as an alternative.

The Pakistan captain, however, insisted that there was not enough time to get accustomed to the pink ball for their subsequent Test against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to commence on November 17 at the same venue.

"You will have to prepare differently for the pink ball and two-three days are not enough because we play with the red ball throughout," said Babar.

"If we get a chance to prepare with the pink ball for longer then it is certainly something we would be open for [to play a day Test with the pink ball]," he added.

Besides being affected by the inclement weather, the recently concluded fixture ebbed and flowed after Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and put the home side into bat.

The hosts batted until the afternoon session of the second day, during which they declared after piling up 434/9, courtesy of half-centuries from Mohammad Taha, Tayyab Arif, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Arafat Minhas.

Although Sri Lanka lost early wickets in response, centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Mendis helped them recover and ultimately secure a slender 12-run lead despite Saqib Khan's seven-wicket haul on the penultimate day.

Reflecting on his team's performance in the drawn fixture, skipper Babar specifically credited their openers for providing a decent start on a pitch they were anticipating to be difficult.

Babar also hailed Sri Lanka's centurions de Silva and Mendis for their monumental 249-run partnership, which helped the visitors bat longer despite losing early wickets.

"Everyone was expecting the pitch to be difficult and I give credit to my openers the way they assessed the pitch and gave us a start on the first day," said Babar.

"We should also give credit to Dhananjaya de Silva and Mendis for the way they built the partnership, which helped Sri Lanka to bat for longer after they lost early wickets," he added.

The Pakistan captain also heaped praise on debutant pacer Saqib, who pulled the home side back into the hunt after forcing Sri Lanka to collapse from 404/4 to 446 all out in their response to Pakistan's 434/9 declared.

"It is very good to see how Saqib Khan played. He had a lot of confidence because of the first-class cricket he has played. He had hunger to get wickets and was outstanding."

After Saqib forced an astounding turnaround with the ball, Pakistan still came under considerable trouble when they had been reduced to 125/5 in 43 overs of their second innings, but yet another half-century from Saud Shakeel helped them regain control.

Shakeel, who top-scored for Pakistan in the first innings with 93, once again fell agonisingly short of his well-deserved century for the second time in the drawn fixture.

The left-handed batter had also fallen in the nineties in Pakistan's second Test against England at Lord's in August, meaning he has now fallen narrowly short of his century for the third time in three matches, and captain Babar said that they were trying to figure out the reason behind his inability to convert.

Babar, however, backed Shakeel's ability to churn out longer innings in crunch moments, while hailing him as the backbone of their side.

"We are trying to figure out why Saud is getting out in the nineties. Saud knows very well how to churn longer innings in crunch moments and he is the backbone of our team."