RawalPindiz rope in Adam Voges as head coach for PSL 12

Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges speaks at a press conference in Chennai on September 17, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise RawalPindiz on Friday announced the appointment of former Australia Test batter Adam Voges as their head coach for the next edition of the marquee league, scheduled to be played from March 18 to May 2 next year.

Voges, who represented Australia in 20 Tests, 37 ODIs and seven T20Is during his eight-year-long international cricketing career, which culminated in 2016, has since then enjoyed great success in coaching.

The 47-year-old helped Big Bash League (BBL) side Perth Scorchers win three titles, while also propelling Western Australia to three Sheffield Shield and four One-Day Cup titles. He also holds the distinction of being the only head coach to defend a clean sweep of all three Australian men's domestic titles.

Voges also boasts a formidable coaching experience in overseas franchise leagues, having served Seattle Orcas at the Major League Cricket (MLC), and thus the PSL franchise RawalPindiz hailed him as one of the most successful coaches in modern domestic cricket.

The Pindiz, who made their PSL debut last year, also termed Voges's appointment a part of their vision to become the best cricket franchise in the region, which plays a recognisable brand of cricket.

RawalPindiz also explained that they chose their head coach first so that their style of play could be defined before the squad is built around it, adding that Voges was the "right person" to lead the approach.

"The Pindiz today announced the appointment of former Australia Test batter Adam Voges as Head Coach for HBL PSL 12," the franchise said in a statement.

"One of the most successful coaches in modern domestic cricket, Voges will set how The Pindiz play and lead the squad built to play that way.

"The signing is central to the Pindiz vision: to be the best cricket franchise in the region, with a team that plays a clear, recognisable brand of cricket. That brand is bold, loud and fearless.

"The Pindiz chose their Head Coach first, so the style of play could be defined before the squad is built around it. Voges, who has built winning teams around a clear identity, is the right person to lead that approach.

"His record also fits the franchise's commitment to developing talent. Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris and Josh Philippe all made their Australia debuts under his leadership."

For the unversed, RawalPindiz, who were one of the debutant franchises in the previous edition of the PSL, had a forgetful campaign as the side could only win one out of their 10 league-stage matches and thus finished at the bottom of the standings with two points.