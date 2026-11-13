WTC 2025-27 points table after Pakistan-Sri Lanka first Test ends in draw

Pakistan's Razaullah (centre) shakes hands with Sri Lankan players at the end of the fifth day of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan remain at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings despite their opening Test against Sri Lanka ending in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The hosts occupy ninth place with two wins, seven defeats and one draw from 10 matches, accumulating 11 points at a points percentage (PCT) of 7.50. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, sit seventh with one win, two defeats and four draws from seven matches, earning 30 points at a PCT of 33.33.

New Zealand lead the standings with four wins, one defeat and one draw from six matches, earning 52 points at a PCT of 72.22. Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with five wins and two defeats from seven matches, accumulating 60 points at a PCT of 71.43.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win Percentage New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 South Africa 7 5 2 0 60 71.43 Australia 13 9 4 0 108 69.23 India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52 Bangladesh 8 3 3 2 44 45.83 England 16 7 8 1 74 38.54 Sri Lanka 7 1 2 4 28 33.33 West Indies 14 3 8 3 46 27.38 Pakistan 10 2 7 1 9 7.50

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan secured a draw in the opening Test after declaring their second innings at 284-8 in 84.5 overs, extending their overall lead to 272 runs on the final day.

Saud Shakeel once again came agonisingly close to a century but fell for 97 as Pakistan strengthened their position before both teams agreed to a draw.

The hosts resumed their innings in the final session, with Shakeel closing in on his fifth Test century. However, Lahiru Kumara ended his impressive knock by clean bowling the left-handed batter for 97 off 210 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Razaullah remained unbeaten as Pakistan declared their innings at 284-8, following which both teams agreed to a draw.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka mounted a strong recovery after Pakistan's bowlers made early inroads. However, debutant Saqib Khan's sensational seven-wicket haul helped the hosts regain control, although the visitors managed to secure a 12-run first-innings lead.

In reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 434-9 declared, Sri Lanka were reduced to 65-3 before Kamindu Mendis scored 58 and shared a 90-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva.

De Silva and captain Kusal Mendis then stitched together a remarkable 249-run partnership, with both batters scoring centuries to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

However, Pakistan fought back on the fourth morning to dismiss Sri Lanka for 446, restricting the visitors' first-innings lead to 12 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan declared their opening innings at 434-9, with five batters registering half-centuries, including three debutants.

Shakeel top-scored with 93 off 199 deliveries, while Tayyab Arif contributed 57 off 51 balls. Arafat Minhas scored 52 off 72 deliveries, Mohammad Taha made 51 off 105 balls, and captain Babar Azam added 50 off 58 deliveries.