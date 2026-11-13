Saud Shakeel joins Mahela Jayawardene in unwanted Test cricket record

The collage of photos features Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel (left) and Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel has joined an unwanted list in Test cricket history after being dismissed in the nervous nineties in both innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Shakeel scored 93 in Pakistan’s first innings before falling for 97 in the second, narrowly missing out on centuries on both occasions.

With this unwanted feat, the left-hander became only the fifth player in Test cricket history to be dismissed between 90 and 99 in both innings of the same match, joining a select group of batters to have endured the disappointment.

Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene was the most recent batter to achieve the unwanted distinction, having scored 92 and 96 in a Test match in 2009.

West Indies great Gordon Greenidge features twice on the list, having been dismissed for 91 and 97 in 1977 and 91 and 96 in 1980.

England’s Frank Woolley (95 and 93) suffered the same fate in 1921, while Australia’s Clem Hill became the first batter to register the unwanted distinction in 1902 after scoring 98 and 97.

Notably, Shakeel is the first batter since Jayawardene in 2009 to be dismissed in the nervous nineties in both innings of a Test match.

Earlier, Pakistan secured a draw against Sri Lanka in the opening Test after declaring their second innings at 284-8 in 84.5 overs, extending their overall lead to 272 runs on the final day.

Shakeel once again came agonisingly close to a century but was dismissed for 97 as Pakistan strengthened their position before both teams agreed to a draw.

The hosts resumed their innings in the final session with Shakeel closing in on his fifth Test century. However, Lahiru Kumara ended his impressive knock by clean bowling the left-hander for 97 off 210 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Razaullah remained unbeaten at the other end as Pakistan declared their innings at 284-8, after which both teams agreed to a draw.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka mounted a strong recovery after Pakistan’s bowlers made early inroads. However, debutant Saqib Khan’s sensational seven-wicket haul helped the hosts regain control, despite the visitors securing a 12-run first-innings lead.

In reply to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 434-9 declared, Sri Lanka were reduced to 65-3 before Kamindu Mendis scored 58 and shared a 90-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva.

De Silva and captain Kusal Mendis subsequently combined for a remarkable 249-run partnership, with both batters scoring centuries to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position. However, Pakistan fought back on the fourth morning to bowl out the visitors for 446.

Batting first, Pakistan declared their opening innings at 434-9, with five batters registering half-centuries, including three debutants.

Shakeel top-scored with 93 off 199 deliveries, while Tayyab Arif contributed 57 off 51 balls. Arafat Minhas scored 52 off 72 deliveries, Mohammad Taha made 51 off 105, and captain Babar Azam added 50 off 58 balls.