Pegula saves match point to reach WTA Finals semi-finals, eliminates Gauff

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates winning her group stage match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on November 12, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Jessica Pegula saved a match point before defeating Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 to reach the WTA Finals semi-finals on Thursday, while also ending fellow American Coco Gauff's hopes of progressing.

Pegula produced a career-best 16 aces in a gruelling two-hour-and-45-minute encounter, while Wimbledon champion Noskova recorded a career-high 15 double faults in an inconsistent serving display.

Reflecting on her performance, Pegula highlighted importance of adapting to her serving form, saying she made the most of her strong performance against Noskova.

"I've learned that sometimes the serve feels good and sometimes it doesn't, and how to manage the days when it doesn't and to ride it when you are serving well.

"I don't think I served that well in my first couple matches and I served great today. Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason."

Noskova, Pegula and Gauff all finished the group stage with two wins and one defeat, but Noskova topped the standings with a 5-2 sets record.

Pegula finished second with 5-3, while Gauff's 4-3 record was not enough to secure qualification.

Pegula will now face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in Saturday's semi-final, setting up their first meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the American had previously described Andreeva as "a diva" who "needs to be humbled" in comments accidentally livestreamed during a practice session. She later apologised.

Earlier, Gauff defeated alternate Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5, recovering from 1-5 down in the second set to win six consecutive games.