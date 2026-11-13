Spain set to welcome back Yamal, Oyarzabal for England clash

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (right) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal during their FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 21, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Spain are set to receive a timely boost with forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal expected to return for Sunday's Nations League encounter against England, head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed on Thursday.

Yamal missed Thursday's fixture after remaining in Barcelona to recover from a knee injury, while Oyarzabal was absent to attend the birth of his second child in San Sebastian.

However, both players are expected to rejoin the national squad on Friday and take part in preparations for the crucial meeting with England.

De la Fuente said that Yamal has recovered well from his knee injury and is eager to rejoin the Spain squad.

"Lamine feels very good now and is really looking forward to joining the squad tomorrow," de la Fuente said.

The Spain manager also confirmed that Oyarzabal would return in time for the team's evening training session.

"Mikel too. One will arrive at midday and the other a little later, but both will be with us tomorrow," he added.

The potential returns of the two forwards will provide Spain with additional attacking options as they prepare to face England in their final League A Group 3 fixture.

Spain currently hold a three-point advantage over England at the top of the group and need only a draw or victory on Sunday to secure first place in the standings.

Both nations have already guaranteed their places in the Nations League quarter-finals, but Sunday's encounter will determine which side finishes top of the group.