Rashid Latif's made a career out of fixing allegations: Saleem Malik

Saleem Malik held a fiery press conference on Tuesday in Lahore.

Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has leveled grave allegations at long-time adversary Rashid Latif, accusing him of threatening teammates and journalists with their life and using match-fixing allegations for his personal gains.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Malik, once banned for life from cricket on match-fixing allegations but later acquitted, lashed out at Latif – widely considered a whistleblower against corrupt elements.

“Rashid Latif made Ata-ur-Rehman write and affidavit and then he used that very affidavit against him in the court. He cheated his own friends,” Malik alleged.



“Javed Miandad brought him in the team and he backstabbed him the most.

'Latif used Altaf Hussain, MQM's threats'

Malik then made the most serious of his accusations, saying: “Latif would use Altaf Hussain and MQM’s names as threat and told everyone that their corpse would be found in a sack.”

“He even threatens journalists if they say anything against him.”

Malik challenged Latif to “come forward and say on oath” if he thinks that “I was involved in match-fixing”.

The former all-rounder claimed that Latif uses his whistle blowing tricks for personal gains.

“He has made a career out of leveling allegations. What else has he done? There are many others who have played many more matches for Pakistan than him. But he gets jobs everywhere – he’s been with the PTV for the last 10 years,” Malik said.

“The real corrupt and the one who really made the team look bad was this person. For the sake of his captaincy he put the entire team at stake.”

