Warner criticises Cummins over response to Usman Khawaja's ball-tampering claims

The collage of photos features former Australia batter David Warner (left) and Test captain Pat Cummins. — AFP

Former Australia opener David Warner has once again thrown his support behind Usman Khawaja after captain Pat Cummins dismissed the latter’s claims that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test as ‘complete and utter nonsense’.

Warner criticised Cummins’ 69-minute media appearance on Friday, accusing the Australian captain of throwing Khawaja ‘under the bus’ with his response.

“I still stick by Uzzy and what he's written in that book, because it is the truth, and I really, really support him,” Warner told Fox Sports on the sidelines of the first ODI between Australia and England in Perth.

“I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that today, the captain threw Uzzy under the bus, and I'm very, very disappointed about that.”

Warner was among the three Australian players sanctioned after Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in 2018.

Following Cummins’ remarks, Warner reminded everyone of the significant consequences he, Steve Smith and Bancroft faced in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal.

“All three of us have paid a big price in this thing. I hadn't spoken about it in eight years, but at the end of the day, we've got to live with these consequences daily,” Warner said.

“We've been served a life punishment. When other people talk about [how] they've been affected by it, there's nothing worse for me, Steve and Cam, who have to walk out there every day and we cop abuse.

“Yes, we accepted it, but at the end of the day, my wife and I paid the greatest price. We lost a baby during that time. That's why it really hurts me the most until the truth is accepted.”

While Warner has publicly backed Khawaja’s account of the incident, Australia's current players, including Mitchell Starc, Cummins and Mitchell Marsh, have maintained their positions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Smith and Bancroft are yet to publicly share their views on the latest developments surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.